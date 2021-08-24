Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ross Stores posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

ROST stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 175,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,754,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,780,000 after buying an additional 120,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

