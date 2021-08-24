Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,711 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 361.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Generation Bio by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Generation Bio by 94.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Generation Bio by 144.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 423,759 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Generation Bio by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 363,459 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

GBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 5.55. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.