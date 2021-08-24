Royal Bank of Canada Has $272,000 Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CL King lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

