Royal Bank of Canada Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,025 shares of company stock worth $444,181 in the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $456.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

