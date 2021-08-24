Royal Bank of Canada Has $302,000 Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $566.74 million, a P/E ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. As a group, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

