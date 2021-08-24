Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 93.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDLX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 64,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $2,866,114. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

