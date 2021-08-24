Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.