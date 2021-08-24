Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,128 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Flexsteel Industries worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,001,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXS opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.74 million, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

