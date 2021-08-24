Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,408 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 15,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

ROMJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

