Russel Metals Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

RUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$240,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08. Insiders have sold a total of 21,008 shares of company stock valued at $775,141 in the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

