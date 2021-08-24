SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $84,863.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00125364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00157097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,267.61 or 1.00210211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $479.02 or 0.00994503 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.53 or 0.06594920 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 794,795 coins and its circulating supply is 767,653 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

