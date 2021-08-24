SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.86 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

