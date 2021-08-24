salesforce.com (CRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect salesforce.com to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $260.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.50. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.03.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

