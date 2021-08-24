salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,481 shares of company stock worth $150,399,892 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $241.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.