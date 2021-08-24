Savant Capital LLC Acquires 20,966 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 1.4% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 1.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $34,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

REET stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.68. 21,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,026. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48.

