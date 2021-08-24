Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,756 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. 1,296,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,596,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.85. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $348.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

