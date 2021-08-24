Savant Capital LLC Buys 453 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 161,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 79,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.