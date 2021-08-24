Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $53.55. 521,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,228,590. The company has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

