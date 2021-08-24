SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $574.68 Million

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to post $574.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.80 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $522.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.50.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.67. 17,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.23. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $364.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.