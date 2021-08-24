Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $224.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,065. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

