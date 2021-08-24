Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 50,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,341. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

