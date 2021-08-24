Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Stock Position Trimmed by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

FNDF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

