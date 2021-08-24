Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,160. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24.

