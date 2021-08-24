Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stake Trimmed by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 9,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,527. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.