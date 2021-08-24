Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 4.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,993. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91.

