Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.37. 22,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

