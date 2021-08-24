Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SES. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

TSE SES traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 254,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -11.09. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.27.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

