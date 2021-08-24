Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ASAI opened at $16.41 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $6,070,000. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

