Sentinel Protocol Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.64 million and approximately $74.97 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

