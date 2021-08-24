ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SFBS has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

SFBS stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

