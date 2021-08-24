ServisFirst Bancshares’ (SFBS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

SFBS stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

