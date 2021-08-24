SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after acquiring an additional 228,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 128,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $7,609,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

