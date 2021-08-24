Sharat Sharan Acquires 23,500 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Sharat Sharan acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $519,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ON24 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 3,260,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,064. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

