SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.00 billion and approximately $390.86 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00126048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00156636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.72 or 0.99730685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.65 or 0.00992595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.58 or 0.06668846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.