ShipChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $141.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $320,806.49 and $141.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00054971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00048810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.04 or 0.00792111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00097529 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.