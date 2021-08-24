Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $56.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,537.87. The company had a trading volume of 63,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,497.17. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.66, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

