Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX):

8/19/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

8/12/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

8/10/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

8/6/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

7/19/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $62.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

7/9/2021 – Sigilon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

SGTX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.42. 115,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 million and a P/E ratio of -20.07.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 620.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.