Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,606 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,700,000 after buying an additional 1,146,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after buying an additional 940,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after buying an additional 496,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $95.46. 49,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

