Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $706.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,183,974. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $669.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.68 billion, a PE ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.