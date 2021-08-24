Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $250.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,351. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

