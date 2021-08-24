Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 57,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.7% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $89,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 133,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

