Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. 634,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,449,162. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

