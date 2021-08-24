SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,067 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

