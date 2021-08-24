SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10,082.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,787,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,600 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $137,618,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,894,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,100 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

