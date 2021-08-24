Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,396. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.17. 10,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 158.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

