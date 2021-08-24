Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $244.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $170.31 and a 1 year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

