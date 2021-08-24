SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 52,068 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth $115,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.