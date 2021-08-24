SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,983. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITE traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.34. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,158. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.