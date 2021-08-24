Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Rimas Kairaitis Acquires 300,000 Shares

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) insider Rimas Kairaitis bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$25,800.00 ($18,428.57).

Rimas Kairaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Rimas Kairaitis acquired 220,000 shares of Sky Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$32,780.00 ($23,414.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 29.00 and a quick ratio of 29.00.

Sky Metals Limited explores for tin, silver, and gold ores in New South Wales. The company was formerly known as Planet Gas Limited and changed its name to Sky Metals Limited in June 2019. Sky Metals Limited was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Orange, Australia.

