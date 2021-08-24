Small Love Potion Hits Market Capitalization of $147.59 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00796386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00099164 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

